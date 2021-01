As we’ve all been doing a lot of cooking at home, incorporating delicious, nutritious, and affordable meals into your weekly meal planning can feel like a challenge—but it doesn’t have to! Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley joined us today with her tips for healthy and refreshed menu ideas for every meal of the day.

Sponsored by Randall’s. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.