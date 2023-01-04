Wine for the People’s Tasting Room and Wine Bar is located in Central Austin. Winemaker and founder Rae Wilson joined Steph & Rosie to talk about a few of her 100% Texas wines, how to pair them, as well as what guests can expect when visiting her new Tasting Room & Wine Bar. As a bonus – she’s sampling a new limited-edition collaboration wine with Dai Due, a local restaurant with a full Texas wine list.

The food is prepared by Spread & Co who run a cheese-centric café serving delicious breakfast and lunch before the space turns into the Tasting Room & Wine Bar for the evening. The evening menu includes cheese and charcuterie boards—available in small and large—as well as seasonal burrata, a butter board, rotating tinned fish, and more. The Tasting Room & Wine Bar will host various events, like Raclette nights and educational wine events, throughout 2023.

Stay tuned to www.wineforthepeople.com or follow on Instagram at @wineforthepeople. Wine for the People’s Tasting Room & Wine Bar is located at 1601 W. 38th Street, Suite One. Make a reservation at https://wineforthepeople.com/tasting-room/.