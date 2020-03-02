New Year, New Gear Tips With Bump Club And Beyond

With so many new products on the market for parents and parents to be it can be tough to make the best decisions for your little ones. To help navigate this “New Year, New Gear” shift is Lindsay Pinchuk with Bump Club and Beyond.

Bump Club and Beyond (BCB) is the country’s only community connecting parents and parents-to-be with the best resources, products and each other. Along with their online presence, Bump Club and Beyond host events in over 25 cities across the country and partners with some of the nation’s top brands including The Honest Company, Target, Nordstrom, The Land of Nod, Soul Cycle, Equinox Fitness Clubs, Whole Foods Market, ULTA Beauty and many more.

To take advantage of the Bump Club and Beyond’s community visit them online at www.BumpClubAndBeyond.com or check them out on social media @BumpClubAndBeyond.