New Womanlines Launches This August: ZOE ANNETTE

A womenswear line focusing on colorful, classic designs that let women’s light shine bright. From day wear to evening wear, the goal of ZOE ANNETTE zoeannette.com is to provide women with empowering pieces to wear as they set big goals and take adventures in their life journey. Lead Designer, Zoe Baker finds inspiration for her womenswear designs from the amazing women she is surrounded by personally and in society, who are forces of good in their community.

The brand is launching this August, colorful and classic designs that incorporate sustainability,

Zoe featured three of her vintage-inspired looks that are great for traveling and can transition from Summer to Texas Fall.

3 Looks: Button Down Dress, Two Piece Skirt Suit and Short Suit. .

ZOE ANNETTE focuses on sourcing sustainable and natural fibers and partnering with suppliers that adhere to social and sustainable criteria. Check the video below to see Zoe’s design process.

To shop and to get inspired visit ZOE ANNETTE zoeannette.com and give her a follow on social media @ShopZoeAnnette for more information.