Introducing Neighborhood Vintner!

Neighborhood Vintner is a modern wine shop and elevated wine bar experience in Austin, TX – specifically in Westlake by the Breed & Co on Bee Cave Road.

They feature 1000s of wines by the bottle for retail purchase, as well as a curated selection of wines by the glass to enjoy on-premise. They’ve also partnered with Austin’s popular cheesemongers: Antonelli’s, and offer cheese and charcuterie boards.

Neighborhood Vintner strives to improve the wine buying experience for all – from an experienced wine collector to someone newly interested in wine.

They have a team of professional Sommeliers who can offer recommendations and assistance in navigating the vast world of wine. Additionally, they have become a popular spot for Austin’s sommelier community. Neighborhood Vintner aspires to be a resource for the wine community who are continuing or starting their wine education.

Resign Wine is their flagship brand.

Upcoming events: They continue to offer new tasting events featuring a variety of winemakers, importers, producers, and distributors – so follow on IG @neighborhoodvintner if you don’t already!