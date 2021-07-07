New Wellness Events: Yoga At The Mohawk, Rooftop Dance Parties + More

Swift Fit Events has launched several new fitness events series for the coming months, including a rooftop Soundset DJ yoga, Diva Yoga at The Mohawk, and Boggy Creek Yoga benefiting Boggy Creek Farm, all led by Austin’s top fitness instructors!

Diva Yoga at The Mohawk

Diva yoga will be a mix of all your favorite power female artists to a Vinyasa flow. Sun salutations to Beyoncé and Rihanna. Get balanced with SZA and Lizzo. Catch a zen moment with Adele and H.E.R. Class will be taught by Kaila Parker today, July 7th from 7- 8 pm.

Sundown Soundsets at Lamar Union

Join Swift Fit on Thursday nights July-September for evenings of rooftop movement and sounds at sunset, followed by a dance party overlooking downtown Austin. DJ sets include DJ Cassandra, DJ Lou Lou, and DJ Shani. Presented by Ranch Rider Spirits with additional tastings from Kin Euphorics and swag from Lamar Union Businesses.

Boggy Creek Yoga

Join Austin’s top yoga instructors for a morning vinyasa flow to calm and ground you at Boggy Creek. Stay after to explore the beautiful property and shop the farm’s delicious produce and local goods. You’ll receive a $5 credit to spend at the stand with every ticket purchase. Yoga mats, Richard’s Rainwater, Moontower Matcha, and One Farm balm will be provided.





On July 24th – 100% of proceeds will benefit Boggy Creek and Austin Parks Foundation with perks from One Farm CBD and Moontower Matcha. Upcoming classes: July 10th, July 24th, August 7th, and August 21st. Classes are 1 hour long and start at 9 am.

Sound Healing at The Cathedral

Swift Fit Events presents Monday Night Sound Healing sessions with local meditation and retreat leader Meg Sylvester at East Austin’s event space The Cathedral. Bask in an hour of slow movements and breathwork to the sounds of crystal bowls, accompanied by singing and chimes. Afterward, take a Sweet Crude cocktail to go. Upcoming classes: July 19th, August 2nd, and August 23rd from 6:30-7:30 pm.







Swift Fit Event’s bi-monthly program connecting you to local, Austin health and wellness brands, featuring products and people that Swift Fit loves. A portion of the proceeds always going to a charitable partner. The July/August subscription box will benefit Austin Parks Foundation.

About Swift Fit Events:

Swift Fit Events brings virtual and onsite fitness and wellness activities into event and conference settings so that attendees can feel restored and revitalized throughout the entire event. Swift Fit offers three different types of activities:

running/walking

group fitness

wellness

These three categories serve any level of fitness and ability while also offering wellness for stress relief, mind sharpening, and creating healthy habits. Swift Fit Events offers clients a menu of options that they can choose, customize, and have provided with ease.

Swift Fit founder, Lee Ackerley, worked in banking and grew tired of how every banking conference he attended was essentially the same; sit, eat, drink – rinse and repeat – for nearly every event. Leaving conferences feeling like you could have absorbed more, networked better, or experienced the city you’re in better – leaves a bad taste in anyone’s mouth.

In Austin, Lee operated a running tour company part-time for 8 years. He regularly got requests from visiting conferences and corporate events to put on running events but would routinely get asked about group fitness classes, yoga, and meditation for attendees. Realizing that he had an opportunity to bring his passion for fitness and wellness into an underserved industry – he created Swift Fit Events to inject healthier options into corporate and conference events.

Find more information and book Swift Fit Events services at swiftfitevents.com and follow Swift Fit Events on social media @swiftfitevents.