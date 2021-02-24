New Ways To Give Back & Connect With Swoovy

Volunteering has been recommended by various dating experts as a great way to meet a “good” person and strengthen relationships, but it hasn’t always been convenient, even more so during a pandemic. Local start-up Swoovy has launched a mobile app that not only connects singles but has a joint account for couples, to easily connect people through opportunities for “do-good dates,” and founder Brooke Waupsh joined Studio 512 to talk about Swoovy’s latest updates.

You can shake up the typical coffee and dinner dates, find volunteer activities to do from home, or in-person following recommended safety guidelines. Swoovy connects people through the shared interest of doing good, and gives people a way to spark up a conversation and feel good about their time spent. For singles, in-app video chat is included to support connections from home.

Virtual, at-home, and in-person volunteer opportunities from over 100 local area nonprofits are posted daily.

Some of the Volunteer Dates include:

Spreading smiles to seniors, kids, and veterans with Color-A-Smile projects

Making Valentine’s for kids at Dell Children’s Hospital

Viewing art galleries from Art From the Street

A Virtual Bat Cave Tour hosted by the City of Austin

Coffee chats with artists through Big Medium

Prepping meals at Central Texas Food Bank

Creating care kits for people experiencing homelessness through Caritas

To learn more, visit www.swoovy.com. Swoovy is available for download in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.