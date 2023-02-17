A newly-formed virtual food bank needs your help to alleviate the crisis underway at local animal shelters.

Danielle Gunter, the executive director at Puppy Food Bank, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Puppy Food Bank is a nonprofit that works with no-kill pet rescues and shelters. They service these Texas markets:

Austin

Dallas

Fort Worth

Corpus Christi

San Antonio

Gunter discussed why was it created, the application process to become a partner, how viewers can donate, and more.

Apply to become a pet rescue partner at PuppyFoodBank.org. You can also make a one-time gift or an $11 or more monthly gift at their website. Get a free tote bag with an $11 monthly gift.

