New Things Cooking Up At Whim Hospitality

Do you have the perfect vision for an event, but can’t seem to make it come together? Chef Jesse Genovese stopped by to show us how Whim Hospitality can help.

Whim Hospitality offers a complete family of services to make your upcoming event easier to manage without compromising on your dream event. Whim’s family of services includes Catering, Event Rentals, Tents, Florals and Venue Management. Whim services, whether used separately or combined as a package, are ideal for to delivering the customized professional experiences our clients love.

Whim Catering cuisine, developed and prepared by Executive Chef Jesse Genovese and his culinary team, offers custom catering menus for every taste. Whether you are planning a wedding, social or corporate event, our culinary and catering sales team can help you create a deliciously-tailored experience. As a full-service, custom caterer, we add spice to your event with 4 key ingredients:

-Elegantly-styled food presentation and top-notch service for any service type including buffet, stations, heavy hors d’oeuvres, family-style or plated meals.

-Professional catering staff to keep your event running smoothly, including a catering lead to direct all catering services.

-Unique and on-trend rentals baked into the theme and design of your event.

-Wide variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage options, including specialty drinks and stylized craft cocktails.

Chef Jesse comes to the Hill Country having been the Executive Chef for corporate catering company in Los Angeles that primarily served the entertainment industry. This role gave Chef Jesse experience in creating delicious menus for high-profile events and celebrities. He is excited to bring that elevated dining experience Austin’s most important catered events.

Whether you are planning a wedding, social, or corporate event, head to their website www.WhimHospitality.com to set up a consultation and see what deliciously-tailored experience they can create for you.

Sponsored by Whim Hospitality. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.