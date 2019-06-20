New Summer Treat Trend: Poptails With Lone Star Court

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

The scorching Texas heat is already creeping up on us, and there’s only one way to keep cool — with a refreshing frozen cocktail! Austin’s retro-ranch boutique hotel, Lone Star Court, is offering three new boozy poptails, hybrids of a popsicle and a cocktail, and they’re not to be missed!

Best enjoyed poolside, Lone Star Court’s poptails — Lone Star Sunrise, Cherry Mint Freeze and Sour Grapes — are crafted with summer-themed ingredients that result in refreshing, bright flavors. Each recipe is fun and easy to make at home all summer long.

Cherry Mint Freeze Ingredients:
1.5 OZ Vodka
.25 OZ Lime Juice
.3 OZ Sprite
.25 OZ Grenadine
Fresh Mint
Cherry Popsicle

Cherry Mint Freeze Directions:
Combine vodka, lime juice, and grenadine. Shake all ingredients and strain into glass, top with sprite, garnish with mint and a cherry popsicle.

Sour Grapes Ingredients:
1 OZ Vodka
.5 OZ Midori
2 OZ Sour Mix
.25 OZ Raspberry Liqueur
Grape Popsicle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss