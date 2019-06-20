New Summer Treat Trend: Poptails With Lone Star Court

The scorching Texas heat is already creeping up on us, and there’s only one way to keep cool — with a refreshing frozen cocktail! Austin’s retro-ranch boutique hotel, Lone Star Court, is offering three new boozy poptails, hybrids of a popsicle and a cocktail, and they’re not to be missed!

Best enjoyed poolside, Lone Star Court’s poptails — Lone Star Sunrise, Cherry Mint Freeze and Sour Grapes — are crafted with summer-themed ingredients that result in refreshing, bright flavors. Each recipe is fun and easy to make at home all summer long.

Cherry Mint Freeze Ingredients:

1.5 OZ Vodka

.25 OZ Lime Juice

.3 OZ Sprite

.25 OZ Grenadine

Fresh Mint

Cherry Popsicle

Cherry Mint Freeze Directions:

Combine vodka, lime juice, and grenadine. Shake all ingredients and strain into glass, top with sprite, garnish with mint and a cherry popsicle.

Sour Grapes Ingredients:

1 OZ Vodka

.5 OZ Midori

2 OZ Sour Mix

.25 OZ Raspberry Liqueur

Grape Popsicle