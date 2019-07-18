New Summer Kid Program at Yoga Pod Austin: podKID

PodKID invites your 5-11 year old to have fun moving their body, practicing their breath, working on their balance all through fun songs, yoga poses, imaginary adventures, communicative games, and breathing techniques every Friday at 9:30 am.

*mindfulness

*breath and body awareness

*kindness (to themselves and others)

*balance and coordination

self-regulation

*relaxation

*healthy playtime!

After yoga movement, podKID spends time on a mindful project and/or craft. ending with relaxation. A guided journey/meditation by the teacher invites you to relax your body, mind, and voices as you receive a head/hand massage (optional).

The cost is $10 per class or a four-pack for $35. Yoga Pod will also be offering a 75 minute Vin Yin class at the same time for parents to enjoy some kid-free yoga time! This class combines Yin Yoga and Vinyasa yoga, the best of both worlds. The Vinyasa portion warms the body up and rids your body of excess Prana, or energy. After this, your body is ready to relax and lengthen during the Yin Yoga portion. 45 minutes of Flow followed by 30 minutes of YIN. Suitable for all levels. $22 drop-in rate for non-members. Plus, Yoga Pod is offering $30 dollars for 30 days!

For more information– check them out!

Yoga Pod Austin

9333 Research Blvd. Suite C-200

Austin, TX 78759

(512) 856- 4486

yogapod.com/austin