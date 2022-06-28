Jerri Hamachek, the marketing Director at Moody Gardens, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about Moody Gardens new Rainforest exhibit “Dynamic Dwellers,” new summer events, and some deals about their hotel.

What are some new things happening this summer at Moody Gardens?

“This summer we have new, fun activities such as ‘Beats On The Beach’ where we have a DJ out at Palm Beach, including free fireworks every Saturday night with the Moody Gardens pyramids as the perfect backdrop. We also have a new 3D film called ‘Dinosaurs in Antarctica’ in our MG 3D theatre, which has the largest 3D screen in Texas.”

Can you tell us more about your newest Dynamic Dwellers exhibit in the rainforest pyramid?

“It’s a new enhancement to the rainforest pyramid showing how small creatures are doing big things for the environment. We have a new European bee colony and a leafcutter ant exhibit where you can watch these amazing insects go about their busy lives. These exciting changes will allow guests to experience life in a whole new way as they journey through the treetops exploring what occurs beneath the surface of the rainforest floor.”

Moody Gardens is a perfect weekend getaway to Galveston Island, what do you guys have going on at the hotel?

“Come and bring your family down to Galveston Island, there are so many great summer packages for the Moody Gardens hotel. Hang out by the pool, enjoy a morning at the spa, and play a few rounds at our golf course, which is ranked as one of the top public golf courses in Texas. It’s a perfect getaway, the weather has been beautiful so come on down to Moody Gardens.”

This segment is paid for by Moody Gardens and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.