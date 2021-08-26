NEW SPOT ALERT: Popular Miami Donut Shop Comes To Austin, ‘The Salty Donut’

Trademarked, “More than a donut shop,” The Salty is a family-owned, artisan donut shop that focuses on chef-made, small-batch, craft donuts that rotate based on the season. The 100% scratch bakery was founded in Miami as a pop-up. The pop-ups became huge hits, so they opened their first store in 2016. Now, there are locations throughout Miami and they’re bringing some more sweetness to the South. This Friday, August 27, 2021 their newest location opens in Austin! This Austin location is its second Texas shop after they open a shop in Dallas last summer.

The Salty uses the highest quality ingredients, no artificial ingredients in anything, and they make everything in house! All of their yeast-raised donuts are based on their 24-hour Brioche recipe which is buttery, insanely flavorful, and fluffy.

CC: The Salty Donut

Their cake donuts are a little crunchy on the outside, soft and moist on the inside and from time to time they’ll even fold fresh fruit and other things into them! Stop by for donuts, coffee, and vibes!





CC: The Salty Donut

The Salty is located at 2000 S Congress Ave. Open Sunday through Thursday from 7 am-7 pm (or sold out) and Friday through Saturday from 7 am-10 pm (or sold out). To learn more, visit their website and give them a follow on Instagram.