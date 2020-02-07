New Special “The Witnesses” Premieres Saturday & Sunday

This weekend, Oxygen is premiering a two-night investigation that follows the stories of four former Jehovah’s Witnesses. This morning to talk about the show investigative journalist Trey Bundy talked with us about the show.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses religion has long relied on its own governing body to set the course by which its followers live their lives. By examining the organization’s policies and practices, the special explores whether those procedures operate to conceal the identities of potential child predators.

Through shocking exclusive interviews and firsthand accounts, the special follows Trey’s journey as he inches closer to unveiling dark secrets behind the institution. Former Witnesses Debbie McDaniel, Deloris Lyles, Sarah Brooks and Chessa Manion share deeply-emotional stories depicting a broken system that has failed to protect some members of the organization. Their testimonies, along with the work of attorney Irwin Zalkin, who provides legal services to victims of abuse, provide a detailed look at the flawed inner-workings of the organization’s guiding practices. “The Witnesses” highlights their search for justice, along with the growing number of former members who are speaking out to change the institution.

