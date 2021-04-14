New SoCo Spot Alert: “STUDS,” A Piercing Studio & Earring Shop!

Sometimes it can be a little awkward to get your ears pierced. It seems like the only options are Claire’s… which you may feel too old to enter… or a tattoo parlor… which can be intimidating when you’re only getting a piercing and meanwhile the person next to you is getting a sleeve. Well, Austinites, the ear-piercing game is changing and we are in luck! There is a new spot in town and it officially opens today, April 14, 2021.

Studs is the brand that reimagines the ear piercing and earring experience and stands for bold self-expression through earscaping and its inclusive community.

Studs provide safe, clean, curated needle ear piercings done by professionals and offer a wide assortment of earrings for earscaping. They only with needles, never guns and the piercers are experts on all things ear piercing, earscaping, and earrings. The curated earscape has been one of the biggest trends in earrings over the last few years.







A curated ear-piercing trend is all about choosing the perfect ear piercings, locations, and earrings to complement your ear shape and unique style.

Piercing costs a flat fee of $35 for one hole and $50 for two, and piercing jewelry ranges from $30-$300 per earring.

The brand has tons of affordable and trend-driven fashion earrings (everything from hoops, huggies, studs, cuffs, and dangles), all sold in singles or pairs — so it’s easy to create an earscape that’s uniquely you. Plus, all earrings are safe for sensitive ears.

Studs’ fashion jewelry assortment ranges from $10-$70 per single earring and is sold online and in-store.

There are currently two Studs Studios in New York City, and the Austin Studio is the first location expanding outside of New York. Studs Austin had a waitlist of over 1,200 people in Austin in a virtual line to get early access to book a piercing appointment! Appointments are already booking up for the first week, so jump on booking your appointment soon!

For the first week of opening, 10% of proceeds from the Studs Austin Studio will go to Community Resilience Trust- ATX to help with COVID-19 relief. And to celebrate the new location, Studs is launching exclusive earrings that feature cowboy boots and cowboy hats! The earring collection is exclusively available in-store and at Studs.com.

Studs is located at 1510 South Congress Avenue and they’re open Wednesday- Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. To learn more, shop, or to book your appointment visit Studs.com.