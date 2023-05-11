Local musician Leigh Cates has been performing for three decades! He took some time to chat with Studio 512 about what’s new for him, which includes new music (“Waiting” available on iTunes), his new show “Juke Joint Legends,” and his upcoming music video shoot!

“Juke Joint Legends” was originally slated to shoot/air in 2020, but the pandemic forced a lot of venues to close down. Leigh is gearing up to restart filming for the show this spring. It’s a travel music show that tours the lively juke joints, dive bars, local watering holes and more that support musicians all over the United States.

Leigh’s band will start touring for the summer. In the meantime, keep up to date with him on Instagram, @LeighCates007.