New School Year Planning With Wayside Schools

This school year is almost halfway done! If you’re wanting a change of pace for your children, Wayside Schools has options for you. Their enrollment lottery just opened on November 1st, and they are accepting applications for new scholars to join them next school year (2020-21). They accept Pre-K through 12th grades.

As a public charter school, they are free to attend for anyone in the greater Austin area. They have five schools: three elementaries, one middle and one high school, serving Pre-K to 12th grades.

At Wayside, they are 100% focused on college, and believe it’s never too early to start preparing scholars for success! All of their hard work culminates in high school, where Wayside offers the rigorous International Baccalaureate program. This allows their scholars to earn an IB diploma alongside their high school diploma, which not only helps them get into college, but also allows them to earn around one year of college credits while still in high school.

You can visit www.WaysideSchools.org to apply, or you can give them a call at (512) 220-9184.

