New Round Top Boutique Hotel Has A French Twist

Discover stylish hospitality in the heart of Round Top at The Frenchie Boutique Hotel.
The Frenchie is composed of three buildings: a circa 1890s farmhouse and a cottage of the same vintage and an art studio built in recent years in the style of an earlier time. The property also features a potting shed that is older than the farmhouse; it serves as a lounge available to all guests. The main house also includes a kitchen, coffee bar and wine bar that are used as common spaces. While The Frenchie is located within easy walking distance of downtown Round Top, it backs up to an open pasture providing country views and privacy. Guests may rent individual rooms, individual suites or any combination thereof. The Garden Cottage is rented as a single unit only.
For more information or to book a stay go to thefrenchieguesthouses.com.