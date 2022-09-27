Nido is a modern American restaurant located atop the newest hotel in Austin, The Loren at Lady Bird Lake – led by Executive Chef Brad McDonald.

Nido will serve a selection of curated dishes inspired by the Texas Hill Country including locally sourced produce and meats. Some signature dish examples include Braised Lamb with milk jam and herb salad, Ricotta Gnudi with blistered cherry tomatoes and nicoise olives; and Grilled Dry-aged Wagyu with aligot potatoes and thyme-infused oil. All of Nido’s dishes will pair perfectly with classically-prepared cocktails and an impressive wine list.

Executive Chef Brad McDonald joined Studio 512 to tell us more.

Nido opens early October at 1211 W Riverside Dr.

Nido is located at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake at the corner of Lamar and Riverside, overlooking Lady Bird Lake with some of the best downtown views in Austin. The restaurant in walking distance to Auditorium Shores, downtown Austin, Austin City Limits Music Festival – it’s THE place to be.

Follow Nido on Instagram for updates @nidoatx and reserve your table on OpenTable!