New Restaurant With Food Straight From The Streets Of Israel

What started as a food truck has now turned into a full out restaurant. Chef and Owner of Hummus Among Us, Berty Richter, has taken his talents to the larger scale. His newly-opened restaurant, TLV, is located downtown at the Fareground Food Hall at 111 Congress Ave., Austin. The menu is full of food inspired by inspired by the market stalls and street stands of Israel.

What started as a food truck has now turned into a full out restaurant. Chef and Owner of Hummus Among Us, Berty Richter, has taken his talents to the larger scale. His newly-opened restaurant, TLV, is located downtown at the Fareground Food Hall at 111 Congress Ave., Austin. The menu is full of food inspired by inspired by the market stalls and street stands of Israel.

Dishes served include traditional hummus plates, iconic street sandwiches like falafel and sabich, roasted cauliflower, Sufagniyot (Israeli donuts), homemade pickles, homemade spice blends, and real Israeli pita from Angel Bakery.

Berty stopped by Studio 512 and shared with us his famous recipe:

Classic hummus:

5 oz Hummus

3 oz. Marinated chickpeas (recipe follows)

2 oz. Tahini

1 oz. Pickled chili sauce (recipe follows)

1 oz. Extra virgin olive oil Ras el hanut (spice blend)

Chopped parsley

Marinated chickpeas:

8 oz. Soaked dry chickpeas

2 qts. Water – cook for about 2 hours Or use 1 can of chickpeas Once cooked add

2 oz. Lemon juice

2 oz olive oil

1 oz. Salt

1oz chopped garlic

1/2 oz. Salt Ras el hanut

Pickled chili sauce:

1 cup pickled banana peppers

2 garlic cloves

1 oz. White vinegar

Dash salt Puree all in a food processor or blender

Berty says to spread the hummus on the plate to make a “crater,” then put warm marinated chickpeas in the center. Top with tahini. Drizzle pickled chili sauce around the tahini. Top with olive oil, Ras el hanut and parsley.

If you want to give this hummus a try, check out their new restaurant, TLV — or you can look them up online at www.TLV-Austin.com.