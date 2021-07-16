New Restaurant Opens In Wimberley

A group of Wimberley locals is bringing creekside comfort food with a sophisticated Texas twist to the burgeoning Hill Country town. Set beneath the trees and overlooking Cypress Creek, CreekHouse is opening TODAY, Friday, July 16th in Wimberley Square at 14015 RR 12.

Boasting an all-day menu, which includes brunch, lunch, and dinner; CreekHouse aims to bring a modern take to favored traditions. The menu consists of elevated comfort food dishes like Roasted Creole Blue Crab Fingers; Gulf Coast Oysters; Low Country Shrimp Boil; Southern Charcuterie; Green Chili Queso; Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit Bites; Creole House-Fried Pork Rind Nachos; NOLA BBQ Shrimp; Mexican Street Tacos; and other signature dishes like Hill Country Brisket Ramen and Southern Fried Quail Knots.

cc: White Light Exposure

CreekHouse will also offer a wide selection of Texas-brewed beers, fine wines, and artfully crafted cocktails that complement the menu’s robust flavors.

The CreekHouse design is meant to evoke nostalgic feelings of a weekend spent on the river, with a modern and fresh feel. The vision for space is to create a place for families, friends, and locals to come together to enjoy good food while taking advantage of a large deck overlooking Cypress Creek. CreekHouse has a large outdoor patio and outdoor Silo Bar, making it the perfect Hill Country spot to unwind.

The CreekHouse concept was born from a local group of friends who wanted to bring a fresh new culinary option to the Wimberley scene. The perfect partnership presented itself with executive chef and culinary director Mark Grimes. Grimes brings unparalleled talent and experience to the table, with a 30-year hospitality career, spanning experience at 100 successful concepts across the country and Europe. After years of chasing his passion for food and traveling the country to work on one exciting concept after another, Mark has finally planted his roots in Wimberley, Texas with his wife Kimmie and they don’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

We created CreekHouse out of a love for our hometown, Wimberley. We wanted to bring a vibrant spot for locals and out of towners to come to celebrate, relax and slow down. We believe there’s no better reason to gather than for good food, friends, and live music— and no better place to be than Wimberley, Texas” Mark Grimes

CreekHouse opens to the public today, July 16 and hours will be Sunday from 10 am-9 pm, Monday-Thursday from 11 am-10 pm, Friday from 11 am-11 pm, and Saturday from 10 am-11 pm.

CreekHouse will feature frequent live music and community events. CreekHouse will be walk-in dining until August 1st. To learn more visit their website for more details.