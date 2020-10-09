New Restaurant Alert: The Gramercy!

The Gramercy grand opening is today, October 9, 2020, from 4:00 pm until 1:00 am, and everyone in the community is welcome. This new upscale restaurant is stylish and elegant and is located in the heart of the Oaks at Lakeway shopping center, located at 1900 Ranch Road 620 South, Suite 200, in Lakeway. The Gramercy is a new project by proprietors Suzanne and Billy-Joe Hunt who have recently relocated to Lakeway, Texas.

The Gramercy conveys a sense of style and elegance common with 1920’s era boutique hotels. Our family has a strong family lineage in New York City and a historical connection with The Gramercy Park Hotel in Manhattan. This hotel is an iconic spot in the hospitality world, known for its beauty and ability to put the needs of its guest before all else. The hotel was in the Hunt family in the 1940s, and we want to pay homage to this New York City staple and our lineage, by bringing its grandeur and fundamental practice of hospitality and service to the amazing people and great city of Lakeway.” Owner, Billy-Joe Hunt

The Gramercy has been uniquely designed to provide a comfortable and relaxing refuge for its guests, with an emphasis on community. There is a wide variety of seating options throughout the space, both indoor and outdoor with safety in mind.

The etymology of Gramercy was a way to convey gratitude and literally translates to ‘Great Thanks!’ There is no better way to appreciate our guests in the community we call home than incorporating gratitude into our brand.” Owner, Suzanne Hunt

The menu presents elevated takes on classic American bar food, including steak frites, sliders, brick chicken, and a Texas-sourced kielbasa with house mustard. The drink menu boasts unique, curated beverages like the Lakeside, as well as signature cocktails (Paloma, Manhattan, and a French 75) that feature local spirit brands Dulce Vida, Balcones Distilling, and Tito’s Vodka in the recipes.

Learn more by visiting their website and social media at @gramercylakeway.