New Releases: Journals, Custom Birkenstocks & “The Boss Of Me” Collection From Local Artist Jodie King

Abstract Painting For Mental Health With Local Artist Jodie King

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so Austin artist, educator and speaker Jodie King visited with Studio 512 to talk about how healing art can be. She started her art journey after raising kids, and she says it helped her find her voice again. Jodie has some exciting releases in the works, which she shared with Studio 512:

A Mixed Media Journal to write and paint what Jodie calls “honest art.” Journaling has played such a big role at Jodie’s life, and she can’t wait to bring this practice to more people. The idea behind the journal is that it’s just for you, and your thoughts: Jodie mentions that often, when people go to canvas, there’s a pressure to make something that actually turns into art. With this journal, Jodie hopes people can doodle, write, draw, color…whatever helps you release your thoughts.

“The Boss of Me” mugs, tees, tanks – these are Jodie’s new merchandise line! They’re aimed at empowering and reminding people on a daily basis that they are amazing, and should not allow anyone to tell them otherwise.

Limited edition Birkenstock sandals featuring Jodie’s original art. These shoes are based off two of Jodie’s paintings: “The Only Way Out Is Through” and “Play Time.” Each pair is custom made to order and unique: a super cool piece for summer!

Jodie says that art can help you discover more about yourself, reduce your stress, redefine your freedom and improve your mental health. She’s offering a “Color Course For Rebels” to encourage people in a creative space!

Learn more about Jodie, her classes and her work at JodieKing.com.