Texas Farmers’ Market is excited for a new year with new programming at both market locations, as well as a brand new Fresh at the Market Fan Club. Programming will include the return of cooking demos/market samples every weekend at both markets, and a series of Second Saturday & Sunday activities for children. Coming up on February 11th and 12th they will feature Valentine’s Day themed activities (details below).

Executive Director for Texas Farmers’ Market, Laura McDonald, stated that, “We’re excited to be able to bring back some of our most beloved market programming like Sample the Market and activities for kids in 2023. A big part of the farmers’ market experience is being able to touch, taste, and smell things first-hand; With samples and kids activities, shoppers can taste what is in season, get recipe ideas, and leave the market knowing exactly what they can make with their market finds. We hope that our kid’s programming will make the farmers’ market a place kids love to visit too, while helping them grow an appreciation for local produce and form healthy habits that will last a lifetime.”

These events are free and open to all. TFM is also celebrating Black History all month long – in addition to the beloved Black-owned businesses who sell at the farmers’ market, the market will also host local non-profits who are doing important work to support Austin’s Black Community. In light of recent weather, TFM is also encouraging donations to their Ag Producer Support Fund, which supports local farmers and ranchers during times of environmental crisis such as prolonged freezes and ice storms, and also supports TFM’s BIPOC Scholarship for agricultural producers.

Fresh at the Market Fan Club

To help you get in the habit of shopping local, every weekend, and to reward our wonderful market regulars, we are thrilled to launch our new Fresh at the Market Fab Club! These loyalty cards are available at the information or food access booth at Texas Farmers’ Markets. Through March 31st 2023, stop by the info booth and show a TFM staff member your market haul to earn a stamp. After 10 stamps, get a special gift from TFM, and turn in your completed card to be automatically entered in a raffle. Raffle drawing to take place April 1st (raffle prize will include a TFM tote bag, market swag, and more fun surprises).

Visit our website to learn more: https://texasfarmersmarket.org/fresh-at-the-market-fan-club/

Sample the Market is Back!

Stop by our Sample the Market booth every weekend for a taste of what’s fresh and in season in Central Texas! Samples will vary from week to week depending on what is in season and available at market. Stop by for easy recipe ideas and free samples during the middle two hours of market (10am-12pm at Lakeline, at the TFM info booth; 11am-1pm at Mueller, in front of the pavilion). Some of the recent recipes we featured were Easy Wilted Greens and a cozy Winter Veggie Hash using radish and turnips. Find our full archive of recipes online at https://texasfarmersmarket.org/recipes/.

Second Saturdays at Lakeline/Second Sundays at Mueller

Bring the whole family and enjoy fun activities for kids every second Saturday & Sunday at the markets! On Saturday February 11th 9am-1pm & Sunday February 12th 10am-2pm: Make Valentines for vendors & loved ones! Give some much needed love to our hard-working market vendors after the winter storm. Stop by the kid’s activity booth to get crafty with colorful paper, paint, & veggie stamps, and make lavender pouches to take home with Xanadu Acres lavender.

RSVP on Facebook (Lakeline): https://www.facebook.com/events/863275208227292/863275248227288/.

RSVP on Facebook (Mueller): https://www.facebook.com/events/854741702548453/854741709215119

Black History Month

Celebrate Black History Month and support Black-owned businesses this February at Texas Farmers’ Market. In addition to their market vendors, TFM is excited to host local non-profit organizations this month to spread awareness about the important work they are doing to support Austin’s Black community. Sunday, February 12th, Mama Sana Vibrant Woman will be at the Mueller market to share information about their prenatal, birth, and postpartum services and support programs. To end the month, the fabulous Ange K Band will be performing at Lakeline on Saturday, February 25th from 9am-1pm.

Black-Owned Businesses at TFM:

Ag Producer Support Fund

The Ag Producer Support Fund is the grant-making arm of Texas Farmers’ Market created in order to support farmers, ranchers, and all producer vendors during times of medical,

environmental, or other crisis. Increasingly extreme weather like prolonged freezes and ice storms can be devastating for farmers and ranchers, leading to crop and animal loss. Any amount helps them get back on their feet quickly – donations can be made online at https://bit.ly/AgSupportFund.

The Ag Producer Support Fund also supports TFM’s BIPOC Scholarship for Ag Producers. Through this scholarship, TFM recognizes the institutional barriers that farmers of color have endured for centuries, from access to credit, land and resources, and discriminatory practices, and is working to do our part in expanding access to sales channels for BIPOC farmers. The scholarship hopes to provide financial support and reduce barriers for BIPOC farmers at the market level.

For more information visit https://texasfarmersmarket.org/bipocscholarship/.