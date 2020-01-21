New Music Tuesday With Waterloo Records: January 2020

Patrick Floyd of Waterloo Records stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about what’s new at the store this week.
Recent Releases
Dirty Projectors
“Sing the Melody”
Algiers
“There Is No Year”
Upcoming in-stores
The Paranoyds
“Carnage Bargain”
In-store Performance Friday, January 24th at 5:30pm
The Cuckoos
“I Hate Love”
In-store Performance Thursday, January 30th at 5:30pm
Hovvdy
“Heavy Lifter”
In-store Performance Friday, January 31st at 5:30pm
Waterloo’s in-store performances are free and open to the public. To learn more about new releases and other upcoming in-store performances, check Waterloo Records out in person at 600 North Lamar Boulevard. For more information, go to www.waterloorecords.com, or call (512) 474-2500.