New Music Tuesday: September, 2019

Our friend Patrick Floyd of Waterloo Records stopped by Studio 512 to tell us what’s new at the store this week.

In-store events:

Tue (9/17), 1:00 PM
Artist: Teskey Brothers
Title: Run Home Slow
Lunch hour performance with Austin’s Pizza

Wed (9/18), 3:30 PM
Artist: Lewis Capaldi signing only
Title: Divinely Uninspired

Thu (9/19), 5:00 PM
Artist: Divino Nino
Title: Foam

Fri (9/20), 5:00 PM
Artist: Shivery Shakes
Title: Weird Weather

Learn more about new releases and in-store performances at 600 North Lamar Boulevard. For more information, go to www.waterloorecords.com, or call (512) 474-2500.

