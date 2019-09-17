New Music Tuesday: September, 2019

Our friend Patrick Floyd of Waterloo Records stopped by Studio 512 to tell us what’s new at the store this week.
In-store events:
Tue (9/17), 1:00 PM
Artist: Teskey Brothers
Title: Run Home Slow
Lunch hour performance with Austin’s Pizza
Wed (9/18), 3:30 PM
Artist: Lewis Capaldi signing only
Title: Divinely Uninspired
Thu (9/19), 5:00 PM
Artist: Divino Nino
Title: Foam
Fri (9/20), 5:00 PM
Artist: Shivery Shakes
Title: Weird Weather
Learn more about new releases and in-store performances at 600 North Lamar Boulevard. For more information, go to www.waterloorecords.com, or call (512) 474-2500.