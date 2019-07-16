New Music Tuesday For July 2019 With Waterloo Records

Patrick Floyd of Waterloo Records stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about what’s new at the store this week:
Artist: Lizzo
Title: Cuz I Love You
Artist: Thom Yorke
Title: ANIMA
Artist: Calexico / Iron & Wine
Title: Years to Burn
Artist: Dean Hurley
Title: Philosophy of Beyond
Artist: Tuxedo
Title: Tuxedo III
