New Music Tuesday for August 2019 With Waterloo Records

Patrick Floyd of Waterloo Records stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about what’s new at the store this week:

New release

Artist: Noah Gunderson

Title: Lover

In-store events

Artist: Sara Hickman

Book: An Eclectic Array of Texas Musicians Coloring Book

Wed (8/21) @ 5:00 PM

Book signing and Q&A with Sara Hickman

Artist: Croy & the Boys

Title: Howdy High-Rise

Thu (8/22) @ 5:00 PM

In-store performance & signing

Artist: Tanya Tucker

Title: While I’m Living

Signing only

Sun (8/25) @ 5:00 PM

Waterloo’s in-store performances are free and open to the public. To learn more about new releases and other upcoming in-store performances, check Waterloo Records out in person at 600 North Lamar Boulevard. For more information, go to www.waterloorecords.com, or call (512) 474-2500.