New Music Tuesday for August 2019 With Waterloo Records
Patrick Floyd of Waterloo Records stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about what’s new at the store this week:
New release
Artist: Noah Gunderson
Title: Lover
In-store events
Artist: Sara Hickman
Book: An Eclectic Array of Texas Musicians Coloring Book
Wed (8/21) @ 5:00 PM
Book signing and Q&A with Sara Hickman
Artist: Croy & the Boys
Title: Howdy High-Rise
Thu (8/22) @ 5:00 PM
In-store performance & signing
Artist: Tanya Tucker
Title: While I’m Living
Signing only
Sun (8/25) @ 5:00 PM
Waterloo’s in-store performances are free and open to the public. To learn more about new releases and other upcoming in-store performances, check Waterloo Records out in person at 600 North Lamar Boulevard. For more information, go to www.waterloorecords.com, or call (512) 474-2500.