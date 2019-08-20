New Music Tuesday for August 2019 With Waterloo Records

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Save Our Students

More Save Our Students

Patrick Floyd of Waterloo Records stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about what’s new at the store this week:

New release
Artist: Noah Gunderson
Title: Lover

In-store events
Artist: Sara Hickman
Book: An Eclectic Array of Texas Musicians Coloring Book
Wed (8/21) @ 5:00 PM
Book signing and Q&A with Sara Hickman

Artist: Croy & the Boys
Title: Howdy High-Rise
Thu (8/22) @ 5:00 PM
In-store performance & signing

Artist: Tanya Tucker
Title: While I’m Living
Signing only
Sun (8/25) @ 5:00 PM

Waterloo’s in-store performances are free and open to the public. To learn more about new releases and other upcoming in-store performances, check Waterloo Records out in person at 600 North Lamar Boulevard. For more information, go to www.waterloorecords.com, or call (512) 474-2500.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss