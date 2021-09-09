New, More Natural Dermal Filler Available In Austin At Austex Wellness And Medical Spa

If you’re looking for massage therapy, skincare, facials, CoolSculpting®, injectables, or other rejuvenating treatment and you want to be treated like royalty, then Austex Wellness and Medical Spa might be the place for you.

Laurel Belfiore, founder and owner of Austex Wellness and Medical Spa, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the dermal fillers that Austex Wellness provides, including an exclusive brand they carry — RHA Filler.

What is RHA and what makes RHA so great and special?

“RHA Collection is designed to be resilient enough to adapt to your facial movement, which may provide a more natural look at rest and in motion. The natural hyaluronic acid in your skin helps provide moisture, volume, and structure to your skin. Over time, your skin produces less hyaluronic acid. The RHA Collection is formulated to more closely mimic the HA that already exists in your skin, and may result in a more natural look.”

What makes AUSTEX so special that allows you to carry the product?

“Very honored to be one of the extremely few medical spas allowed to do RHA. Chosen because of our record of training, our experience and the overall reputation of Austex.”

What specials for RHA do you have?

“In September, everyone who gets an RHA treatment will also receive a $50 voucher for Botos or Dysport.

Tell us about the overall spa and membership program.

“Full-service medical spa, our nurse Lisa is wonderful, our staff keeps up on training and safety protocols. We offer memberships starting at just $89 that get members savings on retail products, services, priority, and a facial or massage each month.”

Where can people go to learn more about Austex Wellness and Med Spa and take advantage of the RHA special?

For more information, visit AustexWellness.com.

This segment is paid for by Austex Wellness And Medical Spa and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.