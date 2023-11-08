Are you looking for a new neighborhood? Anthem Cottages in Kyle wants to talk to you! Bradley Wilson with Anthem Cottages spoke with Studio 512 about what the development has to offer.

What makes Anthem such a wonderful place to live?

“We really showcase how great it is to live in a well-thought-through, master-planned community. We are located about 25 miles from downtown Austin and 60 miles from downtown San Antonio. Anthem is perfectly positioned on the west side of Kyle. It truly is the gateway to the Texas Hill Country.

“Inside of Anthem, we already have our top-of-the-line, multi-million dollar amenity center open for our homeowners. We have a beautiful resort-style pool with a beach entry, large community gardens, pickleball, basketball, bocce ball, court, a playscape, an outdoor pavilion with firepit and more. Really, we have something for everyone to enjoy and promote in a community gathering space.

“Lastly, we have a brand-new Elementary School that is being built inside of Anthem. It has been coined as the ‘Negley Relief School,’ and plans to be open for the 2024-2025 school year.”

What differentiates Anthem Cottages as a community within Anthem?

“It’s more than a community, it’s a lifestyle. We offer a ‘lock-and-leave’ approach, where we handle landscape maintenance in our gated community. It’s ideal for empty nesters who want to keep high-end finishings but downsize their space. It’s also a wonderful place for young families with the elementary school coming in, as well as childless couples who like to spend time traveling.

“Anthem Cottages is located directly across from the master-planned amenity center, and there will be a private dog park, exclusive to homeowners in Anthem Cottages. Each yard has its own fenced-in area for our four-legged friends, too.

“We designed our land plan here at Anthem Cottages around the existing tree survey, in order to preserve and honor as many mature oak trees as possible.”

Could you tell us about the homes offered in Anthem Cottages and who builds them?

“Anthem Cottages is built by Clark Wilson Builder, a local home builder that brings his experience of building over 8,000 single-family homes, 245 multi-family units, and developing more than 11,500 lots in the central Texas area. The company prides itself on creating delighted customers that are happy not only with their finished home but the entire process of having a new home built for them.

“We offer floorplans ranging from 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an office up to 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with a loft. Within these plans, we allow our homebuyers to make custom design selections at our design center. If that’s not your forte, we have curated 6 charming interior scheme options that you could choose from.

“When you come check out our model homes, you will see all of the features that are included in your future home. Our policy is to build our model homes to the actual specifications that are included in the price of your home, rather than including tens of thousands of upgrades.

“All of our homes will have a minimum of 3 sides of masonry, with Hill Country inspired exterior designs. We also offer fully-irrigated and sodded yards for every home. Come see what we can offer you.”

See available floor plans and get more information about the community at AnthemCottages.com.

This segment is paid for by Anthem Cottages and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.