New Local Spot, Casero, Offers Beautifully-Crafted Charcuterie & Cheese Boards

Casero is a woman-owned, Austin-based food company that specializes in beautifully-crafted charcuterie and cheese boards. They are opening their first storefront today (June 2nd) in the Mueller neighborhood.

Casero will open with curbside and delivery only, available Wednesday – Saturday. Casero delivers to the Austin area and folks simply need to place their order by 5 p.m. for next day orders.

Casero’s boards come ready-to-entertain, perfect for gifting, gatherings or an afternoon in the park. The Casero team crafts all of its pâtés, mustards and pickles by hand, while also supporting local purveyors like Confituras (jams), The Sourdough Project (crackers), Two Hives Honey (honey), as well as local farms.

Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Delivery to: Central Austin and surrounding areas. See website for pricing details.

Address: 2100 Robert Browning Street, Austin, TX 78723

For more information or to place an order go to caseroaustin.com