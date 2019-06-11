New Korean Restaurant Opens in East Austin New Korean Restaurant Opens in East Austin prev next

There's a new hotspot in town! Chef Mike Diaz came to Studio 512 to talk about one of Oseyo's dishes, called Soodubu Jigae, or silken tofu stew.

Oseyo, meaning "welcome to my home" in Korean, draws inspiration directly from owner Lynn Miller's mother's Korean home cooking, with the menu featuring her tried and true recipes, coupled with Executive Chef Mike Diaz's diverse culinary background. The menu will feature small plates, rice and noodle dishes, and wood-grilled items, in addition to Korean extra-small plates, called banchan.

Oseyo is now in the space that used to be occupied by Los Huaraches. It has been updated for the new restaurant: expect it to have a more "industrial chic" feel, including a courtyard, a private dining room with karaoke and space for a DJ.

Oseyo is located at 1628 East Cesar Chavez Street. For more information, find them online at www.oseyoaustin.com, or on social media. You can also give them a call at (512) 368-5700.

