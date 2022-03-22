Laura Stuart of Laura Elizabeth Jewelry joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the 2022 Spring Antiques Show in Round Top, Texas. The event runs till April 2.

Stuart said the Antiques Show is a great getaway for friends and family, but it’s important to come prepared. She recommends wearing clothes geared toward both cold and hot weather, including boots if it rains and a hat to block the sun. She also mentioned dressing in layers.

Stuart shared tips to plan a day trip out to Round Top for the Antiques Show, such as:

Arrive between 9-10 a.m.

Expect smaller crowds from Monday through Thursday

Shop earlier before items sell out (supplies are limited)

Bring snacks because restaurants fill up quickly

Bring cash for vendor transactions and parking

If you stop by Stuart’s booth, she will help you style and layer her jewelry. She is featuring brand new pieces you can check out and purchase. Her booth is located in the fashion tent at The Arbors. Learn more at TheArborsRoundTop.com.

Check out all of Stuart’s jewelry collections at LauraElizabethJewelry.com.

This segment is paid for by Laura Elizabeth Jewelry and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.