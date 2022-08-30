Jim Myers, Community CPR Manager for the U.S. Southwest for the American Heart Association, spoke with Studio 512 about new educational resources for hands-only CPR for women.

Heart disease and stroke are still the number one causes of death of both men and women in the United States. CPR can help save lives.

Learn it today: watch the full video on hands-only CPR for women at www.heart.org/CPRforWomen and YouTube.

As a reminder, the 2022 Austin Heart & Stroke Walk is happening Saturday, October 22nd! Register and donate online here.