New Hours, New Delivery Services & A Big Donation To AISD From H-E-B

Studio 512 chatted with Felicia Peña with H-E-B about their latest updates this week.

Felicia says, “We are so proud of our customers as we have seen a great response to our request to have customers wear face coverings when shopping at H-E-B stores. We have provided all of our H-E-B Partners (our employees) with masks and gloves and we continue to practice strong social distancing and sanitation procedures. And beginning on Monday, April 27th we will be adjusting our store hours from 8am – 8pm to 7am – 10pm allowing our customers more time to shop with us.

And if you do find yourself shopping in our stores in the evening next week, don’t forget to check out our restaurant offerings like Tatsu-ya!

These prepared meals from Fresas, Picnik, and Tatsu-ya are great dinner options and you can find them at select H-E-B’s around Austin – the full list is available on H-E-B Newsroom.

We are still encouraging customers to utilize other ways to shop and are excited to now offer Favor Express Delivery, exclusively available from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Favor Express Delivery is a new program that offers 2-hour delivery of select groceries and essentials from H-E-B and Central Market.

First, customers choose up to 25 items from a selected list of groceries and essentials through favordelivery.com or the Favor app. A Favor Runner will then shop for the items, contact the customer with any substitutions, and deliver the order within two hours.

For a limited time, Express Delivery includes a $4.98 2-hour delivery fee (regularly $9.95) and $10 Runner tip.

And great news -this option now allows us to begin offering delivery of beer and wine again!”

We hear you’ve recently made a big donation to keep students and caregivers fed here in Austin! Tell us more about that.

“Back in March, we were able to donate $100k to help AISD provide meals to students and their caregivers while schools were closed because of COVID-19.

This drive up meal service provided by AISD is a huge resource for our community and AISD has already served 334,232 meals to students and caregivers.

Meal schedule can be found at www.austinisd.org/covid19/meals and the AISD Crisis Support Fund is still taking donations to assist with this service.

And AISD is also a great partner of the Central Texas Food Bank – who recently held a drive up mass food distribution at LBJ High School. Families are encouraged to visit the Food Bank for additional food resources to supplement weekly meals.”

What is the latest with #TexansHelpingTexans?

“ZilkerBark is a well known pet photographer in Austin we are working with, who launched the Foster Dog Project along with H-E-B to share stories of people who are fostering pets right now. Shelters need our help right now so an easy #TexansHelpingTexans idea is to add some food or treats to your shopping list and drop off at either the food bank or a shelter to help support our fur friends.”

Learn more at www.heb.com.

Sponsored by H-E-B. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.