New Happy Hour Spot: East Austin Hotel

Rosie and Steph had some fun, sipping a nice cocktail while lounging on Studio 512! They were celebrating the launch of East Austin Hotel’s happy hour.

The East Austin Hotel will feature specials on food & beverage Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. at Sixth and Waller and at Pool Bar, and 4-6 p.m. at The Upside, including:

$2 off appetizers

$2 off house cocktails and wines by the glass

$1 off draft beer

Stay a while and enjoy pre-dinner appetizers and cocktails like Chips & Gochujang Queso and Pisco Punch at Sixth and Waller, the hotel’s street-level, counter-service global diner & bar on the corner of 6th and Waller Streets, helmed by Regional Executive Chef Jason Stude. Grab a seat at the bar, outdoor patio or indoor dining area.

You can also slip into a tropical oasis at the Pool Bar with a frozen “Permanent Vacation” in hand. Lounge at The Upside, located on the second floor with street access on Waller Street, with eats and sips created by Director of Beverage and Bars Jason Stevens and Bar Lead Kenny Tinsley.

East Austin Hotel is Austin’s newest boutique hotel, locally owned, operated and loved by La Corsha Hospitality Group. Cozied on the corner of East 6th and Waller Street in the thriving East Austin neighborhood, the urban new build property features 75 rooms with a luxe-to-less price range Cabins, The Waller Wing, Poolside Rooms & Suites and colorful, mid-century modern design by Robin Kelley and Kathy Steele.

Visit www.eastaustinhotel.com or call (737) 205-8888 for more information.