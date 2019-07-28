New Happy Hour Spot: East Austin Hotel

Rosie and Steph had some fun, sipping a nice cocktail while lounging on Studio 512! They were celebrating the launch of East Austin Hotel’s happy hour.

The East Austin Hotel will feature specials on food & beverage Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. at Sixth and Waller and at Pool Bar, and 4-6 p.m. at The Upside, including:

$2 off appetizers

$2 off house cocktails and wines by the glass

$1 off draft beer

Stay a while and enjoy pre-dinner appetizers and cocktails like Chips & Gochujang Queso and Pisco Punch at Sixth and Waller, the hotel’s street-level, counter-service global diner & bar on the corner of 6th and Waller Streets, helmed by Regional Executive Chef Jason Stude. Grab a seat at the bar, outdoor patio or indoor dining area.

You can also slip into a tropical oasis at the Pool Bar with a frozen “Permanent Vacation” in hand. Lounge at The Upside, located on the second floor with street access on Waller Street, with eats and sips created by Director of Beverage and Bars Jason Stevens and Bar Lead Kenny Tinsley. They’re doing “Summer Swells” each week with a vintage Palm Springs vibe.

On Sunday, July 28, the Summer Swell will be a Pink Hawaii Luau. Expect a tropical paradise complete with a festive pig roast pop-up collaboration between Executive Chef Jason Stude and Chef Tako Matsumoto, co-executive chef of the Tatsu-Ya concepts.

The event will feature tunes by DJ Boom Baptist. Their food special is a Hawaiian plate lunch ($10) with pork, whiskey glazed pineapple, coconut rice and macaroni salad. For $5 guests can enjoy the sesame garlic edamame, togarashi tots, coconut fried rice with over easy egg, brussels sprouts, or guacamole. Drink specials include $2 pearl snaps, $5 whiskey pig lemonade and complimentary WhistlePig Whiskey.

Upcoming Summer Swell themes include:

-Swashbucklin’ Swell (August 4): The pirate-themed event will include free tarot readings with Sight and Sound, the tarot card reading mermaid.

-Rainbow Connection (August 11): EAH is partnering with inLieu to donate entry fees to LBGTQ nonprofits in support of Austin Pride as well as the gay dating app Chappy.

-Cosmic Cowboy (August 18): As an ode to Willie Nelson and the Armadillo World Headquarters, EAH is partnering with Restart CBD and Tequila 512 for CBD margaritas, as well as DivaDance Austin, who will teach a dance to a Kacey -Musgraves song before the party, and Packed Party will be on-site.

-Beach Blanket Bingo (August 25): As a tribute to the surf rock parties of the ’60s, EAH will have a surf rock band and themed food and drink specials.

-Back to School Party (September 1): To finish the Summer Swell series with a bang, EAH will be hosting the Back to School themed party over Labor Day weekend.

East Austin Hotel is Austin’s newest boutique hotel, locally owned, operated and loved by La Corsha Hospitality Group. Cozied on the corner of East 6th and Waller Street in the thriving East Austin neighborhood, the urban new build property features 75 rooms with a luxe-to-less price range Cabins, The Waller Wing, Poolside Rooms & Suites and colorful, mid-century modern design by Robin Kelley and Kathy Steele.

Visit www.eastaustinhotel.com or call (737) 205-8888 for more information.