New H-E-B Items Coming This Holiday Season!

Posted: / Updated:

Puja Mistry a registered dietician with H-E-B chats with Rosie about new items you’ll want to try out this holiday season:

H-E-B Meal Simple Cashew Butter Dip:

  • Would pair well with pita chips, use it as a spread for a wrap, pair with veggies
  • Portion some out into a separate bowl/plate – try to avoid eating directly from the container

Kitchen and Table by H-E-B Food Storage:

  • A new line of food storage containers that you can bake in AND put in the freezer AND the dishwasher!
  • Super multi-functional, makes your life easy
  • RDs love it because it can make meal prep super easy and enjoyable – portion out some of your holiday meals and put them in the freezer for later

H-E-B Meal Simple Holiday Sides! – coming out later this month

  • Variety of potatoes, green bean casserole, cornbread, stuffing
  • Which gives you plenty of time to prep some veggies! — roasted brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, roasted broccoli, etc.

H-E-B has locations throughout Austin and Central Texas. To find a store near you, and for more information, go to HEB.com.

