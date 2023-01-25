The Blanton Museum of Art was founded in 1963 as the art museum of the University of Texas. When the current museum complex opened in 2006, the Blanton became the collecting art museum for Central Texas as well as for the campus community. The opening of Ellsworth Kelly’s Austin in 2018 made the Blanton an international art destination.

Now, the Blanton’s 60th anniversary is marked by the opening of the museum’s transformed grounds. Designed by the acclaimed architectural firm Snøhetta, the new grounds will include large petal-shaped structures that welcome visitors to the grounds and create a shade canopy over the new Moody Patio, as well as new outdoor art commissions that expand the Blanton’s world-class collection beyond the galleries. Opening in spring 2023!

Artist’s rendering of the new grounds at the Blanton Museum of Art.

Check out some of the Blanton’s current exhibitions:

Medieval X Modern looks at how 19th- and 20th-century artists were fascinated by the Middle Ages. There are ongoing public tours in English and Spanish, and the Blanton team created a fun Spotify playlist of Bardcore songs (medieval-style renditions of pop songs) in honor of the contemporary fascination with all things medieval.

Circle of Michelino da Besozzo, Madonna and Child, circa 1428-29, tempera with tooled gold leaf on wood panel, 22 3/16 × 15 1/8 in., Blanton Museum of Art, The University of Texas at Austin, The Suida-Manning Collection, 2017.

Las Hermanas Iglesias presents new works by sisters and collective Las Hermanas Iglesias that explore the complexities of caregiving.

Installation view of Las Hermanas Iglesias, Blanton Museum of Art, The University of Texas at

Austin, December 17, 2022–July 9, 2023.

The Blanton is open Wednesday through Sunday each week. Check out BlantonMuseum.org to plan your visit.