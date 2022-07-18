There’s a new spot in town for great eats (make that two)! Chef de Cuisine, Kristine Kittrell, joined Studio 512 to talk about Diner Bar and The Grey Market. These restaurants play off of a take on Port-City Southern food while seizing inspiration from regional ingredients and Texan flavors.

Diner Bar

The Diner Bar is an all-day, full-service restaurant and bar with a lively, convivial spirit adjacent to the Thompson Austin’s lobby. Under Chef Mashama Bailey (who just took home the Outstanding Chef win at the James Beard Awards in Chicago) and Chef Kristine’s guidance, the menu features a range of seasonal Southern dishes layered with local Texan inspiration, such as Chicken Fried Quail with regionally ground grits and Clams and Dumplings with garlic trencher. Mid-century modern furniture reflects The Grey’s original design with faded leather booths lining the front windows while a horseshoe bar serves as a focal point at the center of the restaurant. There, guests can indulge in an assortment of oysters alongside vodka and cocktails while selecting bar snacks such as Fried Ugali with salsa macha and Savannah Red Rice balls.

The Grey Market

The Grey Market aspires to be a community gathering place with counter-service, display cases filled with baked goods, grab-and-go items, pantry staples and provisions like a Sunday Fried Chicken set with Pullman bread and bread & butter pickles. Guests can slide into a contemporary, bucket-seat bar stool at the lunch counter with a prime view of the hot line or enjoy their meal at a communal table while taking in the downtown Austin scene outside.

