It’s important for all of us to practice safe digging techniques to protect ourselves and the underground infrastructure that keeps our neighborhoods, businesses, and homes up and running. Texas Gas Service wants you to help protect our lines by being a “Dig Hero!”

How big of a problem are hit lines?

“A recent national survey by the Common Ground Alliance, a national damage prevention organization, revealed that 49% of approximately 1,000 homeowners will put themselves and their communities at risk by digging without contacting 811 beforehand. When someone calls, Texas811 creates a ticket that alerts the nearby underground facility operators to go to your worksite and mark where their underground facility operators are located. This helps prevent unintended consequences from digging into an underground utility such as injury, damage to property, and service outages.”

Who are Dig Heroes?

“This year, Safe Digging Month is all about Dig Heroes — a group of superheroes who have taken the pledge to practice safe digging no matter how big or small their digging project might be. The Dig Heroes present an opportunity for our customers to identify themselves as leaders in keeping safety a priority before starting any digging projects. Anyone can become a Dig Hero by taking the pledge online at BeADigHeroTexas.com and be entered to win a $100 gift card.

Who needs to call 811?

“Everyone whose project disturbs the ground (planting a garden, removing trees, installing sprinklers, adding a deck, e.g.) needs to call 811 before starting your project. To prevent injury, damage, and service outages, it’s important that underground facilities be identified and marked before any digging project begins. Whether you’re planting a tree, tilling the soil, installing a deck or sprinkler system, or setting fence posts, always remember to call 811. Call 48 hours in advance. One call ticket is valid for 14 business days.”

Visit BeADigHeroTexas.com for safe digging tips and take the safe digging pledge for your chance to win a $100 gift card.

This segment is paid for by Texas Gas Service and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.