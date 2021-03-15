New Data From The American Heart Association About Black Americans and Heart Disease

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer for all Americans, and stroke is also a leading cause of death. As frightening as the statistics are, the risks of getting those diseases are even higher for Black Americans. In 2021 the Austin American Heart Association will be working with local community clinics and businesses to reduce chronic disease among high-risk populations. This morning we spoke with Lashawnda Walker, an AHA volunteer, past featured Go Red for Women survivor. who experienced a heart attack at only 37 years old. Advocate for women’s heart health and Catalina Berry, AHA Community Impact Director.

Catalina, can you speak to the trends we are seeing within the Black American community as it relates to cardiac events and cardiovascular disease?

Thank you for having me. As you mentioned, the data shows that Black Americans experience more heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular diseases compared to white Americans, which is likely due to higher prevalence of risk factors, such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and others. What we know is that nearly 48% of Black American women and 44% of Black American men have some form of heart disease, and Black Americans are 30% more likely to die from a cardiovascular disease than their white counterparts. And, new data suggests that younger generations, Gen Z and Millennials, are less likely to be aware of their greatest health threat, including knowing the warning signs of heart attacks and strokes.

What is the American Heart Association doing to help close some of the barriers to equitable care and reduce chronic disease in the Black Community?

Addressing the upstream factors of health disparities is the only way to truly achieve equitable health and well-being for all. That’s why we’re working diligently to address three barriers – structural racism, social determinants of health, and rural health disparities. And we recognize that long before the Covid-19, systemic challenges have contributed to disparities that impede Black, Indigenous, and people of color from the opportunity for a full, healthy life. While we cannot dismantle structural racism alone, we can serve as a community convener, collaborator, and catalyst for change. We are striving toward health equity for a simple reason: Lives are at stake. People suffer when they lack access to quality care, nutritious food and other basic health needs. Without opportunities to enjoy full, healthy lives, people often get sicker and die younger. We are really excited about our work and making an even greater impact in Austin.

Lashawnda as a heart attack survivor, what tips, advice can you share with someone who may be delaying care or possibly ignoring any “warning signs”?

For some in the community – we have the tendency to delay preventative care, only seeking care during an emergency or extreme illness. (Don’t Die of Doubt) Some tips I have for people are to know your family history, check your cholesterol regularly, get a wellness check at least once a year, eat a healthful, low-sodium diet, ask for a heart check, etc.

For more information and heart-healthy resources visit Heart.org.

Sponsored by The American Heart Association. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.