Patricio “Pato” O’Ward Junco joined Studio 512 to talk about “100 Days to Indy,” a new, limited docuseries from CW Sports and VICE. Pato is a 4-time IndyCar Series race winner, and he’s currently in 2nd position for this year’s IndyCar championship.

Pato started driving “banditos” – little motorized go-carts – in his hometown of Monterrey, Mexico when he was just six years old. He’s now 23. He describes going pro as a battle with a lot back-and-forth, but he’s grateful for the support of his parents and his friends, who are profiled in “100 Days to Indy.” The series leads up to the Indianapolis 500 in May, and it shows what Pato calls “the human behind the helmet.” Every team is featured, including Pato’s own, Arrow McLaren.

The limited series airs on The CW Austin starting April 27th. Fans can see Pato – along with teammate Alexander Rossi and “100 Days to Indy” Director, Pat Dimon – at the Four Seasons for a SXSW panel on Monday, March 13th at 4 p.m. There will be a moderated discussion by Sportscaster Lindsay Czarniak, and a first look at the new series.