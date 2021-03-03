New Colors Each Week In March: Support Local Jewelry Designer Meesha Farzaneh

Studio 512 got a special treat: we talked with local jewelry designer Meesha Farzaneh, who is dropping new color lines every week in March. (This week, it’s mauve!)

The past year has brought a lot of changes for Meesha’s team. She has a new studio location in East Austin, at 12th and Salinas St. This is an area with a group of 1920s bungalows that have now been converted into shops and studios for women-owned businesses.

Her group has been working on better, stronger clay formulas for her earrings, so that they stand the test of time. You now receive a complimentary pull-drawer jewelry box with a velvet pouch for each purchase, too, and every piece is crafted by hand!

There’s no in-store shopping at the moment, but if you order online at MeeshaFarzaneh.com, you can do local pick-up. Meesha suggests this route for last-minute gifts and jewelry shopping before a trip.

Stay up-to-date with Meesha on social media, too. She’s expanding her product lines, with more intricate and art-focused pieces to come, as well as more statement jewelry, and more accent pieces for home decor. Find her on Instagram.

