When you visit The Well, you can enjoy the beloved PSL Martini, consisting of Tito’s vodka, cold brew, pumpkin spice compote, coconut cream and orgeat.

Cocktail lovers are sure to be feeling jolly with The Well’s new cocktails such as the Harvest Moon made with Redemption Rye, rosemary agave, kirsch, lemon and egg whites, and the vibrant, delicious matcha cocktail, The Matcha 75 made with Dripping Springs Artisan Gin, lemon juice, and agave simple.

The Nova Hospitality team is spreading some holiday cheer at The Well with a Giving Tree where guests can drop off and donate gifts under the tree for the SAFE Holidays Program!

The SAFE Alliance is a merger of Austin Children’s Shelter and SafePlace, both long-standing and respected human service agencies in Austin serving the survivors of child abuse, sexual assault and exploitation, and domestic violence.

Starting December 4th through December 23rd, The Well team will remove the gifts and donate them to the SAFE Holidays Program.

Many people come to SAFE with very few possessions. Community donations help provide basic needs, clothing, and household items to assist survivors and their families. Gifts to donate can include gift cards, clothing, canned goods, home necessities, holiday gifts and more! Items should be in new condition.

The Well blends top-tier nutrition, local and sustainable farming, and authentic flavors for a breakthrough culinary experience that redefines healthy food in Downtown Austin.