NEW CENTRAL TEXAS DESSERT POP-UP ALERT: Honeysuckle Teatime

Honeysuckle Teatime is a dessert pop-up that makes nostalgic and whimsical tea-infused treats.

Chef and owner Sara Lauren Hinojosa worked in fine dining and art galleries in NYC before combining her love of food and art in her dessert creations.

Honeysuckle seeks to create desserts that are as fun to look at as they are to eat.

Honeysuckle Teatime does custom cake orders, corporate events, private catering, and partner with local businesses for fun milkshake pop-ups! For more information check them out on Instagram @HoneysuckleTeatime to see when their next pop-up is.

And to order some decadent sweets check them out on their website.

Plus, shout out to local company, Melody’s Joy melodysjoy.com for the display on today’s set.

Melody’s Joy curates beautiful and creatively-styled dessert tables, helping party throwers create magical experiences for guests. This Austin-based company offers display rentals, installations and tablescape styling transforming events into memorable celebrations. Check them out on Instagram @melodysjoy