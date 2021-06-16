New Beauty Bar THE TEN SPOT Opens In The Rosedale Village On Burnet Rd

Rosie and Steph had a blast doing girl time this weekend at THE TEN SPOT®, which has just opened in the Rosedale Village on Burnet Road! After manis, pedis and facials, they are feeling brand-new. Shout-out to owner Jennifer Howard-Brown on her new venture, and big thanks to the technicians who helped us feel so great: Myne, Jasmin, Leti and Madison!

THE TEN SPOT® beauty bar bridges the gap between traditional nail salons and upscale spas: think impeccably executed, efficient services in an ultra-clean, fun environment — with champagne, of course! Their services include:

· nail bar – manis + pedis (individual services or combos!)

· lash + brow bar – lash lifts + tints, brow laminations + brow tints

· wax bar – above the belt, below the belt + everything in between

· skin bar – full facial to quickie facials

THE TEN SPOT® is open Tuesday-Sunday each week. Get 10% off your first appointment with the code @Studio512tv10!

For more information visit https://www.thetenspot.com/rosedale-village/ or follow THE TEN SPOT® Rosedale Village on Instagram @x.atxrosedale.