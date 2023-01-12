In the heart of bustling South Lamar, Austin’s newest taqueria, Masa y Más, opened on January 6, 2023. Rooted in the familial recipes and traditions of Chef and Operating Partner Roberto Campos, Masa y Más serves tacos, tortas, margaritas y más from a variety of regions throughout Mexico.

Masa y Más is eager to join Austin’s vibrant taco community. Masa y Màs will operate as a counter-service style restaurant with a vibrant dining room and a covered patio, where guests can savor flavors like the beloved slow roasted barbacoa from Guerrero, Mexico City-style suadero, birria reminiscent of its Jalisco roots and much more.

Beyond the regional tacos, Masa y Más will serve signature papas rellenas, tortas, bowls and a variety of sides. Flour, yellow and blue corn tortillas will be made in-house using methods passed from Chef Campos’ grandmother. The taqueria will serve agua frescas, signature cocktails and a curated selection of mezcal, tequila, rum and Mexican-imported beers.

“At a young age I started supporting my family’s carros ambulantes (food carts) in Guanajuato, Mexico, kneading masa for my grandmother’s gorditas and chopping vegetables for my mom’s pico de gallo,” said Masa y Más chef and operating partner Roberto Campos. “The recipes and ingredients you’ll find at Masa y Más represent not only my culture and roots but also my family’s deep traditions. My goal is for everyone who steps foot in my restaurant to experience a piece of my home.”

Chef Roberto has over 30 years of experience in the Austin restaurant industry, working his way from dishwasher to kitchen manager at Manuel’s before being recruited to become the executive chef at Saba Blue Water Grill where his relationship with Larry Perdido and Chuck Smith began. Campos has since worked alongside Perdido & Smith as Executive Chef at Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill in downtown Austin for the past 19 years.

An homage to Chef Roberto’s mother, Maria Concepcion or “Conchita,” is featured in a 14-foot-tall mural by Austin-based Peruvian artist Niz. Masa y Más will be open six days a week, Tuesday through Thursday from 11:00 AM to10:00 PM and Friday through Saturday from 11:00 AM to midnight and Sunday from 8:00AM to 1:00 PM. The South Austin taqueria can be found at 1817 S Lamar Blvd.

For more information, please visit www.masaustin.com and follow MasaYMasATX on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

