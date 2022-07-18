Paul C Watson, chief strategy officer with NATiVE Solar, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about net zero communities and more.

What can you tell us about net zero communities, sustainable development, and how solar fits in?

“Net zero building is where NATiVE actually began its journey towards sustainability and energy efficiency. Simply put, it’s a sustainable dwelling with water collection, a home garden, and most importantly, has a net zero impact when it comes to energy consumption versus production. Go a step beyond and you have master-planned communities with a sustainability twist.”

Can you give us an example of sustainable development or a master-planned community? And would this be net zero as well?

“One great example is nearby where I grew up in the Tomball area. The Woodlands is effectively an HOA that spans a city center. It was developed by George Mitchell to minimize its impact on the environment. For example, they didn’t rip out all the trees to save money on underground infrastructure. However, the Woodlands is not a net zero community, at least yet.”

Do you have an example of a net zero, master-planned community in Texas?

“As a matter of fact, we do have a perfect example in Manor, Texas. Whisper Valley was planned and developed at a time to leverage grid parity and technology innovations not yet available during Mitchell’s showcase. In fact, WV will join our Go Green campaign.”

