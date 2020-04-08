The Pemberton neighborhood is having an Easter egg hunt and wanting neighbors to join in!
All you have to do is print off an egg https://austinmoms.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Austin-Moms-Neighborhood-Easter-Egg-Hunt.pdf decorate it and place it in a window or door so those going on walks or bike rides can look for the eggs.
